Selena Gomez reveals she has bipolar disorder on Miley Cyrus Instagram show

Singer Selena Gomez opened about her bipolar disorder diagnosis on the Instagram live chat show of Miley Cyrus.



In one of Cyrus’ 'Bright Minded' Instagram live stream, Disney star revealed that recently she has gone to one of the best mental hospitals in the world and going through a lot of different things in past years she realized that she was bipolar.



“And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?” Gomez said during Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram live stream.

The singer compared it with her childhood memory,''When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms, and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms" and added, "the more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ And it completely worked."



Miley Cyrus has come with Instagram show called 'Bright Minded' on March 17 to 'bring light into dark times'.