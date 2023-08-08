Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of actress Sandra Bullock, has died at the age of 57.

A family statement confirmed that Randall was battling with ALS for three years, and that he passed away over the weekend.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement sent to People magazine.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family said.

“At this time, we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”

Notably, Bullock has yet to issue an individual statement.

Together since 2015

Bullock (59), met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, in 2015 when the latter was photographing her son Louis’s birthday.

The couple made their first public appearance together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding later that year.

Bullock has two adopted children, Louis Bardo Bullock (13) and Laila Bullock (11).

In 2021, while describing about her relationship on Red Table Talk, the actress said at the time, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

In this disease, nerve cells break down, which reduces functionality in the muscles that they supply. The cause is yet to be identified.

The main symptom is muscle weakness. Though there are medications and therapy that can slow ALS and reduce discomfort, however, there's no cure.

(With inputs from agencies)