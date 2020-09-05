'Riverdale' actor Camila Mendes confirms relationship with Grayson Vaughan

Camila Mendes, known for her role in the hit show `Riverdale` has confirmed her relationship with Grayson Vaughan.



She made her relationship status official on Instagram on Thursday by posting a picture with Vaughan - a picture of the two, embracing in front of a private jet.

"That long-distance kind of love," Mendes captioned the post tagging her beau's Instagram account.The 26-year-old actor's comment section was quickly flooded with messages as her fans congratulated her.



According to a magazine, prior to Vaughan, Mendes was previously linked to 'Riverdale' costar Charles Melton.They dated for more than a year before reports surfaced in December that they were taking a break in their relationship, cited the magazine. The actor starred as Veronica Lodge on The CW show, and Melton played Reggie Mantle in the series.