Ram Charan-Upasana reveals name of their daughter, share pictures from the traditional ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are on cloud nine. The star couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20. On Friday, the couple revealed the name of their little princess, i.e Klin Kaara Konidela.

Upasana and Ram named their daughter in a traditional ceremony that took place in Hyderabad at Upasana's mother's home. Ram's parents, superstars Chiranjeevi and Surekha, were also present at the event.

Sharing a family picture, Upasana revealed the name of their daughter.

''KLIN KAARA KONIDELA ❤️KLIN KAARA KONIDELA ❤️Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents.''

The adorable post shows happy grandparents with their little princess. All of them are dressed in traditional outfits. Upasana is wearing a beautiful white saree, while Ram is wearing a white kurta. And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ‘..



Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening!



All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these… pic.twitter.com/OKCf7Hw18z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 30, 2023 × Chiranjeevi also shared a beautiful photo on his social media handles and wrote, ''And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ‘.. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..Enchanted ! 😍.''

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child together on June 20th. Upasana gave birth in a private hospital in Hyderabad, India.

The news of the baby's arrival was shared by the hospital in a bulletin.

The bulletin read, "Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

Upasana's pregnancy was announced in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple's social media post read.

Ram Charan married entrepreneur, Upasana on June 14, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by who's who from the Indian film industry.

