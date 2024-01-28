Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan's next schedule begins in Andhra Pradesh

Superstar Rajinikanth, currently engrossed in the shooting of Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel, is set to kick off the film's next schedule in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The summer release is highly anticipated, promising a quintessential Rajinikanth entertainer with a strong social narrative.

The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, who will join Rajinikanth in Kadapa for the upcoming shoot. The film is anticipated to wrap up shooting soon, allowing the team to focus on post-production for the scheduled summer release.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts an impressive lineup of actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, among others. The musical score for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's last appearance was in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film featured a star-studded ensemble cast and earned accolades for its impactful storyline.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is slated to make a special appearance in the sports drama Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The film, headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, promises an engaging storyline.