Radhika Apte to lead ZEE5 original film Mrs Undercover, a spy comedy

On Women’s Day, ZEE5 announced its next original film titled Mrs Undercover. Radhika Apte will lead the film. Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies and written and directed by Anushree Mehta, Mrs Undercover is described as a fun, coming of age, action packed and entertaining story of a simple Indian housewife who is in fact a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years.

However, in these 10 years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a housewife, taking care of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and a demanding patriarchal husband.

The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

After Chhatriwali and Lost, Mrs Undercover is another woman-led story by the OTT. Writer and debutant director Anushree Mehta said, “We make spy films and we make comedy films. Mrs. Undercover marks the beginning of making spy comedies. With Mrs. Undercover, I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that is imbibed in the system of every woman and this film is a story of such a multitasking housewife who also happens to be a fun, entertaining and action-packed undercover spy! My endeavour is to empower and entertain at the same time and Mrs. Undercover is my action and entertainment packed tribute to the powerhouse called – Woman”.

Mrs. Undercover will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 soon.

