Priyanka Chopra takes up WHO's #SafeHands challenge, croons a song penned by husband Nick Jonas

After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra has now taken up WHO's #SafeHands challenge. The actress posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday where she can be seen taking up WHO's hand wash challenge.

The actress washes her hand following the guideline given by WHO and even croons a song which incidentally has been penned by her musician husband, Nick Jonas.



"I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas.I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra, and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste", she wrote on Instagram.

Several celebrities have shared videos on social media where they can be seen taking 'Safe Hands Challenge'. Chopra was nominated by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to create awareness among her followers amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Earlier, on Tuesday, the actress had gone live on her Instagram page with Dr. Tedros and took up questions about the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to spread awareness about the disease.