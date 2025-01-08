Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy has died. Nandy passed away on Wednesday and his son, filmmaker Kushan Nandy, confirmed the news of his demise to SCREEN. Reports state that the filmmaker suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in South Mumbai. 

Born on January 15, 1951, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Nandy was a poet, writer, painter, journalist, and filmmaker. He authored over 40 English poetry books and translated Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi works into English. He also made significant contributions to the film and television industry. 

Nandy founded Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) in the 1990s and produced many iconic films such as Sur, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The company also backed several popular web series like Four More Shots Please! and Modern Love Mumbai, among others.

Anupam Kher remembers his 'support system'

Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the veteran's demise. Anupam Kher shared a long note on his 'support system' Pritish Nandy. 

"Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," the actor wrote.

Ad-man Sehul Seth also expressed grief over Nandy's demise: " Deeply saddened at the passing on of my dear friend @PritishNandy. We used to often engage in harmless (and humorous) banter on Twitter. Travel well, Pritish. " 

The noted producer was also an award-winning writer and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1977. 

Nandy had served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004, representing Balashaeb Thackeray's Shiv Sena party. He is survived by his wife, Rina, and children, Kushan, Ishita, and Rangita. 

