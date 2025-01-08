Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy has died. Nandy passed away on Wednesday and his son, filmmaker Kushan Nandy, confirmed the news of his demise to SCREEN. Reports state that the filmmaker suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in South Mumbai.



Born on January 15, 1951, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Nandy was a poet, writer, painter, journalist, and filmmaker. He authored over 40 English poetry books and translated Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi works into English. He also made significant contributions to the film and television industry.



Nandy founded Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) in the 1990s and produced many iconic films such as Sur, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The company also backed several popular web series like Four More Shots Please! and Modern Love Mumbai, among others.

Anupam Kher remembers his 'support system'

Several celebrities took to social media to mourn the veteran's demise. Anupam Kher shared a long note on his 'support system' Pritish Nandy.



"Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," the actor wrote.

Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We… pic.twitter.com/QYshTlFNd2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2025

Ad-man Sehul Seth also expressed grief over Nandy's demise: " Deeply saddened at the passing on of my dear friend @PritishNandy. We used to often engage in harmless (and humorous) banter on Twitter. Travel well, Pritish. "

Deeply deeply saddened at the passing on of my dear friend @PritishNandy : we used to often engage in harmless (and humorous) banter on Twitter. Travel well Pritish… — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) January 8, 2025

Anil Kapoor also expressed shock over Nandy's demise whom he called a 'dear friend'.

Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other. pic.twitter.com/kMX9nnRjfD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 8, 2025

Here are other celebrities who took to X to mourn Nandy's demise.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of @PritishNandy. When I had just published my first book in 2008, he called to say how he had loved the story (we didn’t know each other then). He helped me launch that first book officially. Through the years, he would always send me… pic.twitter.com/OEtPDR4lLD — Ashwin Sanghi (@ashwinsanghi) January 8, 2025

A true creative genius and a kind soul, you will be missed sir. #PritishNandy 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NKZQ4ITaEm — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 8, 2025

Pritish Nandy changed my life . Only he could Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi . He taught me so much . I am so sorry Pritish Da . I couldn’t come up with an idea for the sequel . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 8, 2025

Rest in peace @PritishNandy … Was a privilege getting to know you during Pyar ke side effects… Brave, provocative, unique as a filmmaker & journalist/editor. Shall always think of you warmly. Sending love and prayers to the family 🙏🏼💔 #pritishnandy pic.twitter.com/dujmhO312o — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 8, 2025

The noted producer was also an award-winning writer and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1977.



Nandy had served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004, representing Balashaeb Thackeray's Shiv Sena party. He is survived by his wife, Rina, and children, Kushan, Ishita, and Rangita.

