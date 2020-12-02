Nigella Lawson shares a photo of the humble 'Dal-Chaval' and Indians can't keep calm

There's no denying the fact that the humble Dal-Chawal (rice with lentil soup) is perhaps every Indians comfort food. And it seems that the staple dish has found some global recognition as well. Recently celebrity chef and writer Nigella Lawson shared an image of Dal Chawal on her Instagram leaving her Desi fans surprised and excited.



Lawson captioned the image as, "Meanwhile, over on @foodim, this soothing picture of Dal Chaval (rice and lentil soup) by @nutsisnitin is #postoftheweek. Am hoping Nitin might give us the recipe! Will keep you posted."

Needless to say, Lawson's Indian fans got excited to see their favourite comfort food find mention on the the TV show host's page. "I love it!! Simple yet delicious," wrote one user while another commented, "This is my everyday lunch!". "This photo makes me feel warm and cozy," said another user.

Some shared their way of having Dal-Chawal - with chutney or ghee. There's no denying that the Lawson's post resonated with most of her Indian fans.



Indian dishes have often been acknowledged on the global map. US Vice President elect Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling's video of making the Dosa had generated a lot of hype last year. Harris, whose mother is Indian, had admitted in the video that the Dosa was a staple at her house while growing up.