More horror, less romance: Jenna Ortega says there won't be any love triangle in Wednesday season 2

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega discussed the future of Wednesday Addams on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When asked what can one expect from the upcoming season of the Netflix hit show Wednesday, the 20-year-old said that the team is currently working to get great writers on board. And, they are brainstorming together.

"We just started getting a writers' room together and talking about it," Ortega said. "I think we want to up the horror aspects a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime."

This means that season 2 will be a little different from season 1, which mostly revolved around a murder mystery as well as a love triangle between Wednesday, Hunter Doohan's Tyler and Percy Hynes White's Xavier. Wednesday's blossoming friendship with Emma Myers' Enid was also one of the major highlights of season 1.

Ortega, who is also the executive producer of Wednesday season 2, previously spoke to E! News on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet and said, "I think, me personally, I would love to see the series get a little bit darker. Embrace the horror aspect a little bit more." She has shared similar sentiments in several other interviews and podcasts.

On the movie front, Jenna can currently be seen in movie theatres in Scream VI. She reprises her role as Tara Carpenter, Sam's (Melissa Barrera) half-sister and a survivor from the previous movie.

