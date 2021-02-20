Megan Fox says she 'never made any statements' about wearing masks after fake tweet goes viral

Megan Fox has discovered that Internet can be an ugly space after a fake tweet about her resulted in her being trolled online.



The actress is now setting the record straight after following a fake screenshot of an Instagram post which claimed she addressed not wearing a mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress, 34, made a statement on her Instagram Stories on Friday night, writing, "I've never made any statements regarding wearing masks."

"Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven't done," Fox wrote, adding, "The internet is so FUN."





Accompanying the fake screenshot that went viral in a since-deleted tweet was a photo of Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, walking side-by-side that also circulated online. Fox held two masks in her right hand in the photo.

The fake post was taken from a 2014 social media post, Fox shared on Instagram that condemned bullying which was later photoshopped. Fox and Kelly recently celebrated Valentine's Day together with the singer sharing never-before-seen photos on Instagram.





It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake.



It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox's supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake. The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014.

The pair recently sparked engagement rumors after Megan was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

A source told PEOPLE last month the two were not engaged but were very happy together. "Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though," the source added.