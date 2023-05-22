Who is 14-year-old Maleesha? A success story from Mumbai: From slum to modelling

A girl named Maleesha Kharwa recently became the internet's latest hot topic as the 14-year-old featured in an advertisement for a luxury beauty brand after finding overnight success. The girl hails from Asia's largest slum area, Dharavi in Mumbai, India. Who is Maleesha and what's her story? The 14-year-old stumbled upon success as Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman found her interesting while shooting for a video in Mumbai, India.

Robert, after meeting her, opened her Instagram account. He also set up a GoFundMe page for the girl. The girl’s Instagram account has over 2.5 million followers today. Since finding fame, the girl has become the face of several brands and does many small acting gigs.

The most-talked about collaboration is her Forest Essentials’ gig in which she features in The Yuvati Collection. The luxury beauty brand features Maleesha Kharwa as a young girl who is out to attain her dreams and promises young girls to never stop dreaming.

In April, Forest Essentials shared a video on Instagram that showed the teen model entering their store which had her campaign photos. While sharing the clip, the brand wrote, “Her face lit up with pure delight, To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true. #BecauseYourDreamsMatter”.

