The gut-kidney connection: How microbiome influences kidney health

Whenever we start focusing on our health, we usually focus on specific organs and body functioning. But are you aware of the fact that the health of our gut system, specifically the microbiome, is directly linked with the health of our kidneys? Many research reports have revealed that there is a unique connection between our kidneys and our gut. This specifically depicts that we need to focus on and maintain a healthy gut for the overall well-being of our kidneys. Let's understand this better!

The Microbiome: Your Inner Ecosystem

Before understanding the gut and kidney relation, let us first focus on what actually the microbiome is. Assume that your gut is a vibrant, bustling city. And that the trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, etc, are the citizens of this town. All these microorganisms jointly form your microbiome. The diverse system of our body like mental health, immune system health and digestion can be maintained on a healthier side by this microbiome.

The Link Between Gut and Kidney

Now let's move from the bustling town of your gut to the neighbouring town of your kidneys. Although the gut and kidneys may not seem to be connected, several new studies have revealed a strong connection between these two organ systems known as the gut-kidney axis. Various metabolites, immune cells and signalling molecules are involved in this complete network to operate.

Chronic Kidney Disease

The gut microbiome can affect how Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) develops. Functionality of the kidneys can be degraded because of the presence of harmful bacteria in the gut which can release toxins into the bloodstream and trigger inflammation in the kidneys. Also on the other side, inflammatory reactions can be reduced by a healthy gut microbiome which can help in the management of CKD

Blood Pressure

Kidney health can gradually be improved just by maintaining healthy blood pressure. In this too, the gut microbiome plays a crucial role. Blood pressure regulation has been linked with certain short-chain fatty acids produced by gut bacteria. They aid in blood vessel relaxation, which lowers blood pressure. Hypertension can be caused by bacterial imbalances which can cause a higher risk factor for kidney symptomatic diseases.

Impact on Immune System

Did you know that the gut is the main hub of immune system functions and any change in the health of the gut can directly influence the immune responses in other parts of the body, such as the kidneys too? The immune system can be only supported with a well-balanced gut microbiome which will help in fighting off infections and prevents inflammation. An imbalance in the functioning of gut bacteria known as Dysbiosis, can impair immune responses and perhaps contribute to autoimmune kidney disorders also.

Influence on Medication Metabolism

The microbiome gut can also affect how medicines are processed in the body. Some medications which are especially prescribed for kidney-related issues, can be broken down by gut bacteria before it gets to the kidneys. This can affect your health adversely and medication may stop showing its effect due to changes in any type of gut microbiome composition.

Nurturing a Healthy Gut for Kidney Health

Since the relationship between the gut and the kidneys is very strong, it is obvious that promoting a healthy gut environment is essential for preserving normal kidney function.



Here are some actions you may take:



Dietary Variety: The growth of good gut bacteria can be promoted by a diet full of fibre, vegetables, fruits and grains. Additionally, these meals offer vital minerals for the healthy functioning of the kidneys.



Probiotics and Prebiotics: Prebiotics are the fibres that feed these healthy bacteria, whereas probiotics are live bacteria that can be found in fermented foods like yoghurt and kimchi. By consuming these, you can encourage a healthy gut microbiota.



Hydration: Keeping your body hydrated is very important for kidney health, as it helps to excrete toxins and waste products. A healthy microbiome can be maintained by staying hydrated and by supporting the mucosal linings of the gut.

Avoid Overuse of Antibiotics: Though antibiotics are very important for treating infections, its overconsumption can disturb the balance of gut bacteria. Always consult your doctor before consuming any antibiotics.



Gut and kidney relation is an exceptional example of how uniquely our body’s systems are interconnected. According to experts, kidney health is intertwined with our gut microbiome health since it can affect the overall functioning of our body, and even decrease the effectiveness of the medicines we take.

We can improve the health of our kidneys by simply maintaining a balanced and diverse gut microbiome through healthy food habits. So let's toast to healthy kidneys and a happier digestive system!

(With inputs by Dr Prakash Chandra Shetty Urologist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai)

