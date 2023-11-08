Serena Williams named as fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America

Tennis star Serena Williams has been named as fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The organisation awarded Williams at a ceremony in New York on Monday night. Williams is the first athlete to win the award. Previous recipients include artists like Beyonce, Zendaya and Rihanna.



"I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself," Williams told the media at the event. "In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway."



The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion walked the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History, dressed in a bespoke black sequin dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne.

… congratulations serena … a true icon …

serena williams receives cfda’s 2023 fashion icon award.



serena wears a custom corset gown in black sequins and a black satin stole, backed with liquid organza and hand-embroidered with pearls.@serenawilliams @cfda#thombrowne… pic.twitter.com/tT6cVdRI6c — Thom Browne (@ThomBrowne) November 7, 2023 ×

The event is considered as fashion industry's equivalent of the Oscars. Williams was presented the 2023 CFDA fashion icon award by fashion mogul and television star Kim Kardashian.