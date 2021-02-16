Mouni Roy stuns as she chases sunsets on the beach in Dubai

Mouni Roy is living it up in Dubai.

The actress recently shared a couple of snaps of self on Instagram as she sports a bikini and is “chasing sunsets” on the beach.

Mouni shared a set of pictures in her red bikini. In one picture, she can be seen sitting on the beach and posing for the camera while in another she looks at the horizon.

Mouni captioned one of her posts as: "Like a song bird in the sea.”

Check out all photos here:

Mouni Roy made her television debut with 2006's show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and then went on to star in several shows. She then made an entry into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’. Her last film was ‘Made In China’, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’, in which she will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.