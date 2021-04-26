Lili Reinhart shows off her new ornate tattoo

Lili Reinhart has got a new ink and it has to do with a flower!

The Riverdale star showed off a new tattoo across the interior of her forearm, depicting an eye connected to a rose with stars flanking each side of the art.

The 25-year-old tagged tattoo artist Kaiju into the post, writing, 'Damnnnnn I'm in love.'





Reinhart, who has been busy filming Riverdale's fifth season in Vancouver, has been outspoken about a number of issues ranging from mental health to women’s reproductive rights to eliminating white privilege.

In October, she spoke with The New York Times about using her powerful platform, as she boasts more than 28.8 million Instagram followers.

'I had no idea three years ago that I’d be known as the girl who talks about her depression all the time,' she told the newspaper. 'Is that something that I necessarily would have tried to seek out? No, but I’m glad that that’s how it happened.'

Reinhart attributed her outspoken demeanor as part of her personality: 'I'm the kind of person where, if I’m struggling with something, I need to talk about it,' she said in the interview. 'That’s the only way that I can get through it.'