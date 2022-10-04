Kim Kardashian's first true-crime podcast 'The System' releases online

The wait has finally come to an end! After almost two years of its announcement, Kim Kardashian's podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform has released on Spotify. In June 2020, it was first announced that the Kardashian has inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series. But after the major announcement, we didn't hear much about it and fans had totally forgotten about the collab.

On Monday, Spotify surprised Kardashian's fans with the first two episodes of their original podcast 'Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith'. And, the platform revealed that new episodes will release every Monday. It's expected to have a total of eight episodes in the first season.

The podcast will also feature veteran true-crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

The first episode follows the story of Keith, who was convicted of a triple homicide and has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused nearly three decades ago.

Kardashian's podcast, according to reports, features interviews with Keith and poses the fundamental question of whether he was treated fairly by the judicial system or not.

"I’m really hopeful for this podcast, just to get your story out there because I think it's so important for people to understand that… our system is so f***ed up,” Kardashian says in a conversation with Keith in the premiere episode.

The launch of Kardashian's podcast on Monday came at a time when the SEC announced that it had reached a settlement with the makeup mogul and that she had agreed to pay $1.26 million for promoting a crypto asset security without disclosing that it was a paid project.

"This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto-asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors," Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, said in a news release.