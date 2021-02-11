Kim Kardashian comes for daughter North's defense after trolls target her for 'unreal' painting

Drama doesn't seem to leave Kim Kardashian’s side even for a single day. The reality TV star recently gave social media trolls a befitting reply after they came after her eldest daughter North over a painting that Kim had shared with fans.

Basically, Kim Kardashian was flaunting North West’s painting skills as she shared a picture of a landscape painting and captioned it, “My little artist North”.

The picture of the landscape complete with mountains, lush greens and a water body was near-to-perfection and the internet couldn’t digest that the young girl could paint so well. Thus people on the internet spent the day speculating whether North even painted the picture in the first place.

After people came after North, Kim Kardashian addressed her concerns in an Instagram story and wrote, “Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!”

She elaborated, “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!

“NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!”

Maybe North actually did paint that well.

