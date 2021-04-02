Italian fashion brand Valentino criticised for disrespecting Japanese culture, issues apology

The Italian luxury brand issued an apology after content from a recently released campaign starring model Mitsuki Kimura (known widely as Koki) received criticism on Japanese social media platforms.

In the ad Kimura poses in heels on a piece of fabric that for many users resembled an obi, or kimono sash, that was laid on the ground. Online, commentators decried the placement of the sash as a symbol of traditional Japanese culture and the fact that it was “stomped on” by a model in shoes; some deemed the visual blasphemous.

“The fabric resembles the Japanese traditional obi and Maison Valentino deeply apologises for any offence caused,” a spokesperson said, emphasising the brand’s commitment to “nurturing a culture of equality and inclusion on a global scale.”

The spokesperson added that the campaign, which also features Korean actress Son Ye-jin and Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong, seeks to highlight a connection between global communities and cultures.



The images, part of a promotional shoot for the Milan-headquartered company’s Japan spring/summer 2021 collection ‘Valentino Collezione Milano for Women’, show Koki sitting on an obi, which is traditionally made of the same material as a kimono and worn as a broad sash around the waist.



Valentino is a racist company that makes Japanese models trample over Japanese national dress "Obi (Kimono sash)"#StopAsianHate #Valentino





Other pictures show Koki, famous both as a model and for being the daughter of former boy band heartthrob Takuya Kimura of SMAP, walking on the obi in high-heel shoes and wearing shoes inside a home - a major faux pas in Japanese culture.



Valentino has since removed the ad from both its official site as well as from its Instagram and YouTube.