Italian cuisine to get UNESCO world heritage tag by December 2025

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is likely to give a heritage tag to the world-famous Italian cuisine by December 2025.

Italian cuisine is a comfort food for people across the world. People love to gorge on wood-fired pizzas, delectable cheesy pasta, and much more.

Italian cuisine enjoys worldwide popularity and continues to remain an important feature of food menus at parties.

Recognising the cuisine's diversity and popularity, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) will soon give recognition to Italian cuisine.

As per multiple news outlets, the Italian Government announced the nomination of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage element in March 2023.

The nomination documents reportedly emphasise on the impact Italian cuisine has been leaving on the country's bio-cultural diversity.

As per the European Food Agency, the nomination dossier has defined Italian cuisine as a "set of social practices, rites, and gestures based on the many local knowledge that, without hierarchies, identify and connote it".

In March 2023, the Italian government had officially announced that it is nominating the country's cuisine as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage element.

This is not the first time that Italian cuisine has made its place on UNESCO's list. In 2017, the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list had added the Neapolitan-stylised pizza which is made using the culinary art of the Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo'.

The list, which is revised annually, comprises “cultural practices and expressions of intangible heritage,” as per the UNESCO site.

According to the reports, UNESCO will not take a decision till December 2025, however, more plans will be made with the aim to promote Italy and its cuisine in the coming days.

WATCH | Italy's effort to make crops more resilient to drought risk La Cucina Italiana's editor-in-chief Maddalena Fossati said that she is “deeply moved by this news” after she campaigned for this since 2020.

"I believe in our identity and in the complicated-yet-wonderful country that is Italy. Now’s the time to try and determinedly reaffirm the importance of our culinary lifestyle, which is loved and imitated all over the planet,” said Fossati.

In her campaign, Fossati was supported by world-renowned Italian chefs Massimo Bottura, Davide Oldani, and Antonia Klugmann.

The campaign was aimed at celebrating Italian cuisine's exceptional range and promoting the gastronomic culture of the country.

Recently, Italy was voted among the regions with the best food around the world in the Conde Nast Traveller's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.