Gigi Hadid's latest baby picture will melt your heart

Gigi Hadid just shared a new picture of her cute little baby and it’s all hearts.

Gigi recently gave birth to a girl with partner Zayn Malik. While the couple have not released the name of the baby girl, they do share cute snaps of her.

The latest baby picture has Gigi holding tiny hands of the baby. She captioned it "my girl" on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid became a mother in September after revealing very late to her fans that she was expecting.

Earlier, Gigi had shared a throwback selfie when fans asked her for a snap from ‘when she found out she was pregnant’.