Gigi Hadid recalls the day she discovered her pregnancy

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September 2020. The supermodel had confirmed the news of her pregnancy during the lockdown earlier in the year.



Four months after giving birth to her daughter, Gigi has revealed the time when she discovered she was pregnant.



The model took to Twitter to reveal that she was pregnant back in January 2020 and had even walked the ramp for Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2020.



The model discovered her pregnancy a month later in February 2020. A day after she stunned as she walked for Tom Ford in a sheer gown.



She recalls feeling nauseous during the show. Gigi added that her mom helped through the phase by packing snacks.



"Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show," she said before adding, "I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show."

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show 🤯 I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021 ×

The model also listed out the things she craved back then. "It went in waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries."



She then took to Instagram and shared visuals of her walking the ramp at the Jacquemus show and wrote, "A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl (peanut emoji) was in there."

Gigi and Zayn have been in on-again, off-again relationship since 2015.