Gigi Hadid gives a sneak-peek into her baby's stylish nursery

Gigi Hadid recently gave her fans a surprise peek into her baby girl’s nursery. On Monday, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to show off the super stylish nursery.

In her post, the supermodel shared never-before-seen images from her pregnancy, as well as several adorable snapshots of her and Zayn Malik's daughter's room.





The new mom also opened up about how she enjoyed getting her place ready ahead of giving birth to her little one in September. "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," Gigi captioned one of her posts.





Another photo showed her posing with her baby bump on full display. She wrote, "The night before I went into labour..."





For the baby’s room, Gigi and Zayn went with a boho-chic approach. From a uniquely patterned dresser to a brown wicker rocking chair to an array of eclectically designed pillows, the room looked straight out of Pinterest.











Another post showed the newborn's special wall full of baby books. "So many friends sent their favourite books," Gigi shared.





Earlier this year, Gigi and Zayn settled into the Pennsylvania farmhouse owned by the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider previously shared with E! “Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."



