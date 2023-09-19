First ever Miss Pakistan Universe Erica Robin faces backlash from the state government

Pakistan has got its first Miss Pakistan Universe. Erica Robin won the crown at the inaugural Miss Universe Pakistan pageant held in Maldives recently. And while it's quite a milestone for the 24-year-old, she has been facing criticism in her home country.



From religious leaders to the caretaker Prime Minister, everyone has criticised the competition and Ms Robin's participation, putting a question mark on her participation in the Global Miss Universe Pageant to be held in El Salvador in November.



Erica Robin competed against Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19) and Sabrina Wasim (26) for the title and was crowned last Thursday.



The Outrage in Pakistan



Several orthodox religious leaders in Pakistan have raised objections to the pageant. Taqi Usmani, an Islamic scholar, demanded that the government take action against the organisers of the pageant. He also wants to dispel the idea that Ms Robin was "representing Pakistan".



Pakistan is known to have a deeply conservative society.



On X, politician Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said: "Who are the organisers of this beauty pageant in Pakistan? Who is doing this shameful act?"



According to reports, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked the country's intelligence agency to launch an investigation against the organisers and find out how they were able to hold the pageant without the country's approval about using its name.



Kakar has called the staging of the Maldives pageant a "shameful act" and an "insult and exploitation of women of Pakistan".



Who is Erica Robin?



Soon after winning the crown, Erica Robin spoke to Voice Of America and stated she felt a lot of responsibility on her shoulders as she believed it would be the first time Pakistan would have a participant in the global Miss Universe pageant.



"However, I won't do anything that would harm the reputation of the country," she added.



After winning the contest, Robin, a Christian, said in an Instagram post that she was honoured. "We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about, Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable. On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes."