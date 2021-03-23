Feeling lazy? Try these exercises from the comfort of your bed

There are days when getting out of bed seems too much effort and yet, skipping your regular workout is just not an option. The perfect way to combine a little laziness with physical activity is to workout from your bed! These are some easy exercises that don’t require you to step out of the cozy comfort of your bed, yet help you stay fit.



* Disclaimer- The surface of the bed should be flat/hard. Soft & cosy mattresses can cause injury.

Leg lifts

Lie flat on your back with your hands lying straight at your side. Lift your left leg till it (calf and hip) are at a 90-degree angle to your body. Count to five then slowly lower the leg. Repeat with the right leg. You can do a set of 10 leg lifts. You can also try the reverse leg lifts. Lie flat on your stomach. Clench your buttocks and lift a leg as high as possible. Make sure that the leg is straight. Count to 5 and slowly lower the leg. Repeat with the other leg.

Bicycle

Lie flat on the bed with your knees bent and your hands are behind your head. Inhale and slowly raise your knees to about a 90-degree angle. Exhale and go through a bicycle pedalling motion, bringing one knee up towards your armpit while straightening the other leg. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Tricep dips

Position your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the bed. Squeeze your core and glutes and start the move by bending your elbows. Dip down until your arms are at a 90-degree angle. Be sure to keep your back close to the bed. Pause at the bottom for a one or two count, then press back up powerfully. Do 15 to 20 reps per set and aim to do two to three sets

Squats

Stand next to your bed with your feet hip-width apart. Squat down keeping your knee over your toes. Let your butt touch the ground and then come up, standing straight. Keep your core tight during the squats. To make this slightly harder, keep your feet wide apart and squat deeper. Repeat the exercise 15-25 times.

Sit-up Bicycle

Sit on the bed with the legs extended at front. Lift your legs so that the hips are in a straight line and your calves are parallel to the bed. Put your hands at the back of your head, interlacing your fingers. Move your legs in a circular bicycling motion. Alternatively, you can also move them in a crisscrossing motion from one side to the other.

Stretches

Finish your exercises with stretches to cool down at the end. Sit with your legs extended, touch your left toe with your right hand with your left hand stretched at the back, and your torso slightly twisted to the left. Retract and repeat with the opposite side. Make sure your limbs are stretched and your back stays straight. You can also do simple stretches by extending your legs at the front and your hands above your head, stretching them as much as possible.

These exercises are simple to execute on your bed. However, do make sure that the mattress is firm and there are no encumbrances in the form of bunched sheets and tangled blankets or quilts.



Written by: Rajvee Gandhi, Fitternity