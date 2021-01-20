Desis on Twitter wonder if Kamala Harris will wear a sari on Inauguration Day or gown inspired by the Indian dress?

What will US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wear on Inauguration Day as she officially resumes duties as one of the world’s most powerful politicians has been on almost every fashionista’s mind. On January 20, 2021, when she takes over the office as the Vice President of the United States, many hope she wears an Indian saree to celebrate the culture she hails from.

Kamala Harris is the daughter of an Indian born mother and Jamaican-American father. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan is a biomedical scientist who migrated from India to the US. Her Jamaican-American father Donald Harris is an economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University.

Meanwhile, votes for a sari actually grew after CNN interviewed fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra about whether she chose a sari for the D-Day. He had then said that it would not come as a surprise if Kamala Harris decides to wear a sari for the inauguration ball. According to him, it is important for madam VP that she uses her saree as a tool to bring people together.

Fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell said that it would be amazing if Kamala decides to wear a saree-inspired gown on the inauguration day.

Also, Kamala was asked a question about saree by a person from the audience during her campaign speech. She was asked if she would be wearing the traditional Indian dress if she wins the election. Back then, Kamala had said, “Let’s first win.”

Since then, Twitterati has asked Kamala to wear a sari and expressed happiness at the prospect of a sari-clad woman at the White House.

I hope Kamala Harris invokes her indian heritage by tackling casteism in the US rather than by wearing a sari on inauguration day (or both!! Both is great) — strictly chaos (@murdermongress) January 17, 2021 ×

What if @KamalaHarris wears sari at inauguration tomorrow, I WILL cry, someone hold me — Roxanne Atienza (@roxanne_atienza) January 19, 2021 ×

I wonder if our future VP Kamala Harris might wear an Indian sari for the inauguration. Would be really cool if she did, but I can think of several reasons she’d choose not to. — Chandra Prasad (@chandrabooks) January 16, 2021 ×