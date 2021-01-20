Vogue to release new cover image of Kamala Harris after the original draws criticism 

Following severe backlash over its February cover image featuring Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, Vogue magazine has decided to publish a limited print edition with a new image of Harris.



The limited edition of the February issue will feature an image of Harris which was earlier part of the digital cover. The edition will be published after Harris is sworn in as the Vice President of US on Wednesday.



Kamala Harris is the first person of Black and south Asian descent to have become the Vice President of the US. She is also the first woman to have reached the second-highest office in America.



Vogue's original cover had Harris wearing Converse sneakers and casual clothes. The image had sparked outrage as many questioned the magazine's decision to choose the image over the more formal online cover. In the online image, Harris can be seen wearing a powder blue Michael Kors suit, standing in front of a gold background.



The cover image had been criticised over its casual tone. Many felt it took away Kamala Harris enormous achievements and weightage of her position. The Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan wrote, “Vogue robbed Harris of her roses. A bit of awe would have served the magazine well in its cover decisions. Nothing about the cover said, ‘Wow.’ And sometimes, that’s all Black women want, an admiring and celebratory ‘wow’ over what they have accomplished.”



There were others who also felt that Harris's skin tone was also tampered with.



A Vogue spokesperson said, “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inauguration issues."



Last week, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, explained that the original photo was chosen for its accessibility and approachability.

Wintour also discussed the negative reaction to the photo.





“Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover,” Wintour told the New York Times, “and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect's incredible victory."



The cover made it to headlines as Kamala Harris reportedly expressed her displeasure over the choice of clothes and background that was selected. There were two options reportedly, one which had Kamala Harris in a powder blue suit with her arms crossed, looking like a boss while the second one was more casual in its approach as she sports an athleisure piece with sneakers that go with the background of pink and green curtains. Formal or casual? Kamala Harris magazine cover starts a debate on social media

Reportedly, the US Vogue’s team and that of Kamala Harris had a disagreement over the choice between the two for the cover. While Kamala wanted the suit to make it to cover, it was after all the casual one that was picked for the cover of her spread.