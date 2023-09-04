Cardiologist suggests 7 self-care tips to prevent another heart attack

Being able to survive a heart attack is a crucial situation that requires quick action targeted at reviving blood flow to the damaged coronary artery. After the initial event has been properly managed, the focus must turn to cardiac rehabilitation as well as changing one's way of life and health routines. The risk of future cardiovascular incidents can be considerably decreased by making wise decisions and following safety precautions.

Heart attack survivors should prioritise a holistic strategy that includes taking their medications as prescribed, making dietary changes, getting exercise, managing their stress, and getting regular checkups with their doctor.

Speaking exclusively to WION, renowned cardiologist, Dr Jaideep Rajebahadur, shared some tips that heart attack survivors must know to prevent another heart attack.

Adjustments to Lifestyle: Inform medical professionals of any adjustments to your lifestyle, symptoms, or worries. Engage in hobbies you enjoy to take your mind off worries. To express your emotions and receive help, get in touch with friends, family, or support groups.

Regular Medical Checkups: It's critical to maintain medical supervision to track heart health and handle any new problems. Keep your appointments with your primary care physician and cardiologist. routinely check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes levels.

Dietary Modifications: A heart-healthy diet is essential for managing cardiovascular health after a heart attack. Individuals should reduce their sodium intake, choose unsaturated fats like those found in olive oil and nuts, avoid processed/canned foods, and include lean sources of protein such as legumes, and fish. A high-fibre diet aids in controlling cholesterol levels and promoting digestive health. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes should be incorporated.

Physical Activity: Regular controlled and staged levels of exercise based on your cardiac capacity once the acute phase has elapsed are recommended which form the cornerstone of heart attack recovery and prevention. Survivors should consult a healthcare professional to formulate an individual plan before starting an exercise regimen.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to any discomfort or unusual symptoms. Seek help if you experience chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath.

Stress Management: Chronic stress can exacerbate heart health issues. To manage stress you must practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga.

Medication Compliance: The most important factor in preventing additional heart issues is adherence to prescribed medications. Those who have had a heart attack should take their medications as prescribed and should not miss any. Before making any changes, discuss any negative effects you may be experiencing from your drugs with your doctor. Additionally, it is very advised to follow your doctor's advice and schedule regular OPD visits.

People who have had a heart attack can improve their health and lower their risk of having another heart attack by diligently adhering to lifestyle changes. Dietary adjustments, regular exercise, stress management, medication compliance, and constant medical monitoring all work together to form a comprehensive approach to heart health. Since every person's path is different, individualised advice from medical specialists is essential in developing a special strategy for healing and long-term well-being. Keep in mind that taking small, regular steps can result in significant gains in cardiovascular health and a fulfilling, active life after a heart attack.

