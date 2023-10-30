Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Expert shares yoga poses for breast health
In a chat with WION, a certified yoga instructor, Saurabh Bothra spoke about things to keep in mind for a healthy life and yoga for breast health.
As we celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, it’s important to note that this form of cancer is possibly the most common cancer among women worldwide and India is no exception to this statistic. According to the latest figures, more than one lakh breast cancer cases are reported every year, and among these over 50% of Indian women are diagnosed when it’s already in its later stages. When the cancer progresses and reaches its later stages, it becomes When the cancer progresses and reaches its later stages, it is difficult to deal with the problem. But on the bright side, if we catch it early, breast cancer is often beatable.
Health practitioners who are trained in offering support to patients suffering from this form of cancer suggest that an active lifestyle and a healthy way of life go a long way in dealing with this. WION spoke to Saurabh Bothra, a certified yoga instructor and CEO of Habuild who shared tips this Breast Cancer Awareness month to cut your breast cancer risk.
Among the top three things that we must be mindful of are keeping our weight in check, focusing on mindful eating, and getting ourselves moving.
“As someone who has been practicing yoga for a decade, with the majority of my students being women, I understand the significance of being aware of the issues related to breast health. I recommend practicing yoga as an important step towards maintaining breast health. Yoga poses boost blood flow, lower physical and emotional stress, boost your body’s natural clean-up process, and strengthen the chest and back muscles,” said Saurabh as a precursor to a healthy life.
He suggested 5 yoga poses that are particularly beneficial for breast health:
1. Balasana (Child’s Pose) - This restful pose relaxes chest muscles while stretching the back and hips.
These are the steps:
Start in a kneeling position
Sit back on your heels
Fold your torso forward and extend your arms
Hold for 30 seconds to a minute
2. Virabhadrasana (Warrior II) - Enhances lymphatic flow to reduce the risk of harmful build-up in breast tissue.
These are the steps:
Begin in a wide standing position, with the left foot outward and the right foot inward
Bent the right knee at a 90° angle and extend your arms
Hold for 30 seconds to a minute before switching sides
3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) - This pose opens up the chest and strengthens the back.
These are the steps:
Lie on your stomach
Lift the chest off the ground using your back muscles (not your arms)
Hold for 15 - 30 seconds
4. Viparita Karani (Legs up the Wall Pose) - This pose induces relaxation, reducing physical stress.
These are the steps:
Lie with your legs up a wall; straight or slightly bent according to your comfort
Use a pillow under your neck or back if needed
Don’t forget to breathe deeply
5. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) - Strengthens chest muscles and increases spine flexibility.
These are the steps:
Lie on your stomach
Bend your knees and reach back to grab your ankles
Slowly, lift your chest and thighs off the ground
Hold for 15 - 30 seconds
