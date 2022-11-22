Black Friday 2022 deals: Not all discounts are genuine, shoppers warned

Shoppers in the UK have been warned against fake deals and discounts ahead of Black Friday on 25 November. This warning came after analysing more than 200 offers for Black Friday and found that 98 per cent of the offers were cheaper or even the same price at other times in the year.

The warning comes as people are hitting UK shops this Black Friday in huge numbers. One forecast by the experts of Springboard suggests that this year's number of shopper are 12.8 per cent higher than in 2021.

There are reports that due to huge discounts and deals bonanzas, people tend to spend their money more than they have planned to.

Black Friday is a US holiday that has also become popular in the UK, and the Monday following this holiday is called Cyber Monday. On both days are a number of deals on offline and online stores to that lure shoppers and they shop in hundreds of numbers.

Black Friday is a US holiday that has also become popular in the UK, and the Monday following this holiday is called Cyber Monday. On both days are a number of deals on offline and online stores that lure shoppers and they shop in hundreds of numbers.

The report analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year at seven major home and tech retailers like Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, and Very. It looked at their prices every day in the six months before and after the sale day which was 26 November 2021.

Out of all the deals analysed, they found that 183 or 86 per cent were cheaper and in some cases of the same price, as their Black Friday price in the six months before the sales started. Some 209 deals or 98% were cheaper or the same price at other times of the year but none were cheaper on Black Friday alone.

Though consumers have turned smart and are just asked to stay vigilant and check before buying anything whether it is a genuine deal or even genuine product. Online scammers are taking advantage of the facts that it is a festive season, people want cheap deals and luring people online is easier.

The latest figures from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau found that shoppers across England,

Wales and Northern Ireland were scammed for £15.3m between November 2021 and January 2022.

The age group mosty affected was 19 to 25-year-olds, and about £1,000 was lost for each person, as reported by the Action Fraud reports.