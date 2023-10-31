Billie Eilish partners with Gucci for new animal-free line featuring Horsebit bag

Gucci is going big on using animal-free products and in their initiative of being cruelty-free, the luxury label has unveiled a new iteration of its heritage Horsebit 1955 bag which will be made using Demetra. Demetra is an animal-free alternative to make products that traditionally used leather. This comes two years after the company first launched sneakers using the same base product.

Also, Gucci has roped in Billie Eilish to front a dedicated campaign to launch this iteration of the iconic heritage bag and more. This is the first Gucci bag to be crafted in Demetra, and it reflects the house’s aim toward a more ethical fashion future and toward embedding circularity in its collections while protecting its traditional tanning craftsmanship.

With a new asymmetric silhouette, the Horsebit 1955 bag, will sell at $3,500 in black Demetra, while the model that also includes ebony GG certified hemp and Econyl regenerated nylon retails at $3,200.

The campaign has been conceived by creative director Sabato De Sarno. Photographer Tyrell Hampton lent his creative vision to the new campaign. The videos that have made their way to social media feature music by Billie Eilish herself. It has the song “What Was I Made For?” by Eilish, who is a vegan since she was 12.

Billie Eilish is a champion of sustainable fashion

Prior to this, in 2021, Nike partnered with Billie Eilish on a collection of sustainable sneakers, two Air Jordan styles that are 100 per cent vegan and made from 20 per cent recycled materials. A year earlier, she partnered with H&M on a sustainable merchandise collection. In 2021, she was named PETA’s Person of the Year.

What is Demetra?

Demetra contains upward of 77 per cent plant-based raw materials and is made of viscose and wood pulp compounds from sustainably managed forest sources as well as bio-based polyurethane from renewable sources.