Avoiding common breastfeeding mistakes: A guide for mothers | World Breastfeeding Week

Breastfeeding stands as a cherished and fundamental bonding ritual between mothers and their babies. However, it's not devoid of challenges, and numerous mothers unintentionally commit errors that can impede this process.

In this article, we will delve into prevalent breastfeeding mistakes that mothers should sidestep, particularly concerning improper latching and posture, and furnish guidance on achieving a more effective and comfortable breastfeeding journey.

Flawed latching: The prelude to discomfort and exasperation

A primary concern during breastfeeding revolves around the correctness of the baby's latch onto the breast. An erroneous latch can give rise to an array of problems, including superficial sucking and harm to the nipples. Cracks, fissures, bleeding, and severe pain can ensue when a baby fails to latch adeptly.

Steps to attain the proper latch

Achieving an accurate latch is pivotal for the comfort of both the mother and the baby's nutritional intake. Here's how a proper latch can be encouraged:

● Encouragement of wide mouth opening: Before latching, gently stimulate the baby's lips using the mother's nipple. This stimulation prompts the baby to open its mouth widely, rendering it easier to secure a fitting latch.

● Aim for greater areola inclusion: During latching, it's essential to ensure that the baby takes a substantial portion of the areola (the darker region around the nipple) into their mouth. A superficial latch, where only the nipple is drawn in, can lead to discomfort and insufficient milk transfer.

Significance of posture: Comfort for both mother and baby

Proper posture during breastfeeding is frequently underestimated, yet it plays a pivotal role in averting physical unease for both the mother and the baby. Inadequate posture can lead to back pain, neck strain, and a less productive breastfeeding experience.

Guidelines for sustaining appropriate posture

● Supportive seating: While nursing, selecting a chair that provides comfort and support is pivotal. Positioning pillows behind the mother's back and arms confers the necessary support, staving off back pain and enabling relaxation throughout feedings.

● Steer clear of forward-leaning: Although inclining forward might seem instinctual for bringing the breast to the baby, it can strain the back and neck over time. Opting instead to elevate the baby to breast level using a feeding pillow on the lap promotes a balanced and relaxed posture.

● Breastfeeding at the right elevation: Employing a feeding pillow or cushion to raise the baby to breast height eliminates the requirement for awkward bending or lifting, preserving proper posture throughout the feeding session.

The breastfeeding journey is characterised by patience, practice, and awareness. By evading the above-mentioned mistakes, mothers can substantially enrich the experience for both themselves and their infants. By adhering to these uncomplicated steps and remaining cognizant of these prevalent mistakes, mothers can cultivate a more nurturing and gratifying breastfeeding encounter for themselves and their cherished little ones.

(Inputs by Dr Malathilatha Y, Physiotherapy & Lactation Consultant, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Koramangala, Bangalore)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE