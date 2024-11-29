New Delhi, India

In July, the former actor and film producer Krishan Kumar’s daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away. She was only 20 years old.

Initially, it was reported that Tishaa died after a prolonged battle with cancer. However, now, her mother Tanya Singh has finally broken her silence, clarifying that her daughter didn't have cancer and that the wrong diagnosis and heavy treatment were the reasons behind her daughter's untimely death.

Tanya on her daughter's death: We were already sucked into the 'medical trap...'

Months after the death of her daughter, Tanya answered the questions surrounding Tishaa's death.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Singh clarified the earlier reports regarding her daughter's death with a long statement stating that they fell into a medical trap.

Revealing further, Tanya said that her daughter had a vaccine at age 15 and a half which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed.

“The truth is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with. She had a vaccine at age 15-and-a-half, which possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed. We were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ before all this information found us (sic),” she wrote.

Urging parents to have a second and third opinion before taking any step, she said, "Parents,if,God forbid your child just has ‘lymph node swellings’~ PLEASE make sure to get a second & third opinion before going in for a ‘bone-marrow’test or a biopsy. Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma ,etc, or due to a previous infection not treated fully.we were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ much before all this information found us."

She wrote a note along with a heartwarming video of her late daughter from her childhood to the last days of her life.

Tishaa, cousin of T-Series chairperson and film producer Bhushan Kumar, died on July 18. As per the reports, Tishaa died in Germany where she was receiving treatment for her health issues.