Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' to clash with Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Kuttey', check release date inside

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' was set to hit the theatres in October this year. But looks like fans have to wait for a little more to see the trio fighting the ghost.



On Thursday, the makers of the film announced the new date of the film & which is November 4th.

Katrina shared the new funny poster featuring the trio along with skeletons. ''Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you.''

In the poster, looking at Katrina's appearance seems like she's playing a role of a ghost buster. Meanwhile, Siddhant and Ishaan are simply sitting on the sofa holding a skeleton.



The film which was earlier set to release on October 7 got postponed to avoid a clash with Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor's starrer film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi'. But unfortunately, comedy film still has a competitor.

This time it will be 'Phone Bhoot' Vs 'Kuttey', helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son Asmaan.

The star-studded film cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan.