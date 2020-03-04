Kanye West's daughter North makes her debut on stage, Internet calls her act copied 

Looks like Kanye West-Kim Kardashian family has a new star. On Monday, the couple's 6-year-old daughter North West jazzed up the Paris fashion week with an endearing rap item- much to the surprise of the audience. The little star sang along to a musical trackl while models strutted down the runway.



While North's performance was lauded by most present at the event, many on social media stated that North`s tune sounded very similar to another viral child sensation, ZaZa.



Hours after the impromptu show, ZaZa`s disgruntled parents went on their daughter`s official Instagram handle and wrote, "We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don`t wanna feel like our daughter`s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED."

The Instagram post compared North`s performance and ZaZa`s single.



To which North's mother Kim Kardashian responded and said, "We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!"



"Todays performance of North`s remix of ZaZa`s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn`t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon," Kardashian added.



A few minutes later the proud mom even tweeted and also made sure to give ZaZa credit this time."I`m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa. North hopes you like the remix!!!," read the caption of the post featuring North sharing the same stage with father Kanye.

Kanye West's show though faced sever backlash from the transgender community in Paris. A Paris show by an acclaimed transgender performer was cancelled at the last minute to make way for one of his religious services. Read more here