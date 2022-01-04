Kanye West working on Donda 2, sequel to his 2021 gold album

Kanye West is busy at the start of the new year as the rapper announced that he has begun work on a sequel to his recently released album ‘Donda’ that saw many controversies.

Kanye who changed his name to Ye will soon release Donda 2, a direct follow-up to his 2021 gold album. It was confirmed to the media by Steven Victor who is currently the COO of G.O.O.D. Music, rapper’s record label founded in 2004. Steven is also Sr Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Group.

In a statement, Steven said, “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, ‘Donda 2’.”

There is no other information on the album apart from this update. Donda 2 will be Kanye’s first sequel album as he has never done this before.

Meanwhile, ‘Donda’ had a surprise release in August 2021 after several high-profile celeb-rich listening events. It reached number 1 in Apple Music’s top albums chart in more than 150 countries of the world.

