Kanye West spotted with Julia Fox on a date in Miami

Kanye West was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with actor Julia Fox recently in Miami. West, who has in the recent past, declared he wants to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, was seen having a good time with Fox as they dined at Carbone restaurant.



West bundled up in a black coat, while Fox opted for a sexy blue corset top and pants. The photos were obtained by TMZ.



However, a source close to the situation told the outlet that the date was "nothing serious," and that he is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The rapper had hit up Miami for New Year's Eve at the last minute.



The trip comes nearly a month after Kardashian made it clear she was serious about her February divorce filing, and weeks after it was reported that West was no longer dating model Vinetria after hooking up for a few months.



The Skims founder, who has since moved on with `Saturday Night Live` star Pete Davidson, shares four kids with West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.