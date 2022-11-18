Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai; Aamir, Kiran Rao and others in attendance

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got engaged to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a ceremony organised in Mumbai on Friday. Nupur and Ira have been dating for around two years now.



On Friday, the newly engaged couple walked hand-in-hand as they posed for shutterbugs outside the venue. Ira was looking breathtaking in a strapless red colour gown with a plunging front. Keeping her makeup minimal, Ira accessorised her look with a black necklace and matching bracelet. Meanwhile, Nupur was looking dapper in a black tux.

Ira's father Aamir Khan also posed for paparazzi with his brother Mansoor Khan. Aamir was wearing white kurta pyjama. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actors' mother, who recently suffered a heart attack, also attended her granddaughter's engagement ceremony.

Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, arrived with her son Azad. Actor Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ira's mother Reena Dutta were among the early arrivals.



In September of this year, Nupur proposed to Ira during a cycling event in Italy. Ira shared the happy news with a video of their honeymoon on her Instagram.