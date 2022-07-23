Indian TV actor Deepesh Bhan passes away, co-stars pay tribute

Indian Television actor Deepesh Bhan has passed away. The actor was best know for playing the role of Malkhan in the daily soap 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. He was 41 years old.



The exact reason behind his sudden death has not been revealed yet, but reportedly the actor breathed his last on Saturday morning. As per reports by ETimes, he was playing cricket when he suddenly collapsed and was taken to the hospital.



The producers of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has paid tribute to the late start, "We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace,'' the statement reads.



Bhan rose to fame for playing the role of a cop in the Sab TV comedy show 'F.I.R'.

His 'FIR' co-star Kavita Kaushik shared a photo of Bhan from their show and wrote, ''In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r.''



She also added, that he was the fittest guy and used to take care of his health, ''A fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one-year-old child and parents and us all 💔💔''

''I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met, I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day. R.I.P Deep''

He has been part of several TV shows including 'Bhootwala', 'Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar', 'Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani' among others. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter.