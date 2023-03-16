'I am sorry' says Whoopi Goldberg for using ethnic slur on The View; watch

Whoopi Goldberg is sorry for using an ethnic slur. On the recently aired episode of The View, the famous TV personality had a weak moment when she used the words “he got gy*****” in reference to former US president Donald Trump. This was during a discussion on Trump when she said that some of his supporters believe "he got 'gy****d' somehow in the election" where she could have just said ‘cheated’.

Goldberg took to social media and issued a statement of apology and said, "You know, when you're a certain age, you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have. I should've thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't. And I should've said cheated, but I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

Watch Whoopi Goldberg speak here:

The word she used is allegedly a Romani slur that perpetuates a negative stereotype about them. It’s considered derogatory toward people of Romani heritage.

This is not the first time that Whoopi Goldberg has come under fire for saying something controversial. Earlier, she had made controversial comments about the Jewish people and the Holocaust in response to a local school board banning the graphic novel Maus by Art Spiegelman. She had argued that the Holocaust in which six million Jewish people were murdered was "not about race".

“I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people,” Goldberg said in her January 2022 apology.

The apology hasn't received any backlash with many accepting her honesty while others arguing that many didn't know it was a slur. The ones defending her said that most people don't know the etymology of the word.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

