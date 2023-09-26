WGA deal ends strike: Dancing With The Stars sets premiere date

It’s back to business for all productions in Hollywood as the Writers Guild of America managed to get a lucrative deal with the studios, ending the months-long strike that put a pause on all kinds of projects. While we don’t know the details of the deal, it has managed to end the 146-day strike and with it act as a push button for all major works in Hollywood.

Now that the deal is through, among the first things to resume is the Dancing With the Stars which is ready with its premiere date. ABC confirmed that Dancing With the Stars will premiere on September 26, and will be available live on Disney+.

Before the deal was through, ABC had put a plan in place to postpone the show’s premiere amid backlash from the WGA. Celebrity cast members were feeling heightened pressure and had growing concerns about participating in the show, as WGA members were picketing “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals, in an effort to delay the show or have celebrities bow out. We did it! Hollywood reacts to tentative deal ending months-long writers strike

Amid the backlash, one cast member, actor Matt Walsh announced that he would pause his participation in the show amid the ongoing WGA strike. According to fresh reports, the actor is back on the show.

However, not all’s well in Hollywood still as the SAG-AFTRA members continue to strike. But SAG-AFTRA is backing the cast of Dancing With the Stars. They said that the members who are on the show are not violating union rules by participating in the show.

“They are required to go to work, are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said.

