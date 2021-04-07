Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West hit Forbes Billionaires list

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Topping the Forbes list was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for the fourth time in a row
Forbes announced its annual billionaires list and production powerhouse Tyler Perry features on it along with Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West who are currently in the middle of a divorce.
There are other 493 first-time additions to the Forbes list which totals 2,755 billionaires, 660 more than a year ago. Musician and entrepreneur Kanye West, who has a multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, is billionaire No. 1,750 with $1.8 billion. Kim Kardashian West, has made a fortune out of her reality TV stardom is No. 2,674 with $1 billion.
Topping the list was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for the fourth time in a row. Number 2 is Tesla’s Elon Musk with $151 billion.
The top on the list are Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Facebook founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett; Oracle founder Larry Ellison; Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin; and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s Reliance Group.
List of those from media and entertainment to get a space on the list are:
Michael Bloomberg, No. 20 ($59 billion)
Rupert Murdoch and family, No. 71 ($23.5 billion)
Donald Newhouse, No. 109 ($17.6 billion)
Jack Dorsey, No. 173 ($12.5 billion)
Charlie Ergen, No. 241 ($9.6 billion)
David Geffen, No. 245 ($9.5 billion)
John Malone, No. 316 ($7.8 billion)
George Lucas, No. 339 ($7.4 billion)
Charles Dolan and family, No. 440 ($6.1 billion)
Clive Calder, No. 502 ($5.5 billion)
Reed Hastings, No. 550 ($5.1 billion)
Barry Diller, No. 680 ($4.2 billion)
Steven Spielberg, No. 807 ($3.7 billion)
Arnon Milchan, No. 891 ($3.4 billion)
Haim Saban, No. 1,008 ($3 billion)
Oprah Winfrey, No. 1,174 ($2.7 billion)
Ted Turner, No. 1,362 ($2.3 billion)
Brian Roberts, No. 1,664 ($1.9 billion)
Jay-Z, No. 2,141 ($1.4 billion)
Thomas Tull, No. 2,378 ($1.2 billion)