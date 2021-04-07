Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West hit Forbes Billionaires list

Forbes announced its annual billionaires list and production powerhouse Tyler Perry features on it along with Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West who are currently in the middle of a divorce.

There are other 493 first-time additions to the Forbes list which totals 2,755 billionaires, 660 more than a year ago. Musician and entrepreneur Kanye West, who has a multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, is billionaire No. 1,750 with $1.8 billion. Kim Kardashian West, has made a fortune out of her reality TV stardom is No. 2,674 with $1 billion.

Topping the list was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for the fourth time in a row. Number 2 is Tesla’s Elon Musk with $151 billion.

The top on the list are Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Facebook founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett; Oracle founder Larry Ellison; Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin; and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s Reliance Group.

List of those from media and entertainment to get a space on the list are:

Michael Bloomberg, No. 20 ($59 billion)

Rupert Murdoch and family, No. 71 ($23.5 billion)

Donald Newhouse, No. 109 ($17.6 billion)

Jack Dorsey, No. 173 ($12.5 billion)

Charlie Ergen, No. 241 ($9.6 billion)

David Geffen, No. 245 ($9.5 billion)

John Malone, No. 316 ($7.8 billion)

George Lucas, No. 339 ($7.4 billion)

Charles Dolan and family, No. 440 ($6.1 billion)

Clive Calder, No. 502 ($5.5 billion)

Reed Hastings, No. 550 ($5.1 billion)

Barry Diller, No. 680 ($4.2 billion)

Steven Spielberg, No. 807 ($3.7 billion)

Arnon Milchan, No. 891 ($3.4 billion)

Haim Saban, No. 1,008 ($3 billion)

Oprah Winfrey, No. 1,174 ($2.7 billion)

Ted Turner, No. 1,362 ($2.3 billion)

Brian Roberts, No. 1,664 ($1.9 billion)

Jay-Z, No. 2,141 ($1.4 billion)

Thomas Tull, No. 2,378 ($1.2 billion)

