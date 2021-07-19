Theatre owners slam Disney for making Marvel film 'Black Widow' available on streamer too soon

As ‘Black Widow’ created records this pandemic for being one of the most successful films after theatres opened up in full steam post COVID positive cases came down in the US, theatre owners have written a long press note slamming Walt Disney Co. for making the Marvel film available on its streamer too soon.

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) shared a press note blasting Walt Disney Co. They said that ever since the film has been available on Disney’s streaming channel, the ticket sales and subsequently the box office numbers have gone drastically. So the money that could have helped revive the theatres, have been cut by the streamer.

Theatre owners talked about the “stunning collapse in its second weekend in theatrical revenues,” in addition to dropping an unprecedented 41 percent from Friday to Saturday during its opening over the July 9-11 frame.

NATO said, “Despite assertions that this pandemic-era improvised release strategy was a success for Disney and the simultaneous release model, it demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical release means more revenue for all stakeholders in every cycle of the movie’s life.”

“The many questions raised by Disney’s limited release of streaming data opening weekend are being rapidly answered by Black Widow’s disappointing and anomalous performance. The most important answer is that simultaneous release is a pandemic-era artifact that should be left to history with the pandemic itself.”

Marvel and Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ fell to No. 2 in its second outing with $26.3 million for the July 16-18 weekend. The superhero film suffered a steep 67 per cent decline, one of the biggest drops ever for a Marvel title.

Disney declined to comment on the NATO statement.