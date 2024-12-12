New Delhi

The 90s kids will remember growing up watching Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s show The Simple Life. Now 20 years later, the dynamic duo promise to reunite on TV for something special. The hotel heiress-turned-entrepreneur and the House of Harlow designer will reunite on TV for a show called Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

Advertisment

Paris & Nicole: The Encore will be a three-part special streaming exclusively on Peacock. The new spinoff follows the celebrity BFFs as they try to turn their catchphrase, “sanasa,” into a full-blown opera. They will also visit Arkansas to check in with the friends they made during The Simple Life. The show will premiere today on December 12.

Paris and Nicole first came together for The Simple Life and then became huge news magnates. They had their own unscripted TV series and built empires across fashion, beauty and home.

How to Watch Paris & Nicole: The Encore Online

Advertisment

Paris & Nicole: The Encore premieres Thursday, Dec. 12, exclusively on Peacock. The only way to watch the new series is with a Peacock subscription. In India, Peacock Hub is available on JioCinema Premium.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore is not being broadcast on cable TV.

Watch the trailer for Paris & Nicole: The Encore here:

Advertisment

About The Simple Man

The Simple Life ran for five seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2007. There were spinoffs too called The Simple Life: Road Trip in 2004 and The Simple Life Goes to Camp in 2007.

Individual seasons or episodes of The Simple Life are available to buy or rent online on Prime Video, Apple TV and other streaming video-on-demand platforms.

Also read: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged! Singer flaunts her ring in a new Instagram post

Also read: Austin Butler to play role made famous by Christian Bale in new American Psycho film