There's a new American Psycho in the market!

Christian Bale’s performance in American Psycho is a masterclass. Many believe it is one of the finest works in his entire filmography. While the film enjoys cult status, there are reports that a new interpretation of the book American Psycho is in the works and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has been roped in for the same.

Austin Butler, the new American Psycho

The film has tapped in actor Austin Butler for the leading role. The film is bankrolled by Bret Easton Ellis for Lionsgate.

Earlier, Jacob Elordi was being considered for the role but looks like that didn't materialise. Austin has now been confirmed to play Patrick Bateman, the main protagonist.

Notably, this new project will not be a remake of the 2000 film but a new iteration. The film will have script by Scott Z Burns.

The 2000 film starring Christian Bale as Patrick was set in the 1980s as he played a Wall Street guy who was dealing with money in the morning and led a dual life as a serial killer by the night. In the new film based on the same book that inspired the 2000 film, Luca plans to explore erotica more than the original horror satire.

Luca Guadagnino's other works

As for the director, Luca Guadagnino just wrapped the shoot of After the Hunt starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield. He recently worked on the films Queer and Challengers. Both films have picked up nominations at the Golden Globes. Daniel Craig has been nominated for best actor for Queer while Zendaya has been named for best actress for Challengers, which is also nominated for best motion picture (musical or comedy) and music.

