'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor to reunite with creator for Nabokov adaptation

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ grew big right after it started streaming on Netflix with the lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy gaining international recognition for her acting. Now, the global phenomenon has joined hands with her Netflix limited series co-creator Scott Frank who along with Allan Scott made ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ what it is.

Latest reports suggest that Scott Frank is currently developing an adaptation of ‘Lolita’ author Vladimir Nabokov’s 1932 novel ‘Laughter in the Dark’ with Anya Taylor-Joy as the star.

Scott Frank is calling the project “a valentine to movies, I’m going to do it as a film noir and a movie within a movie. And it’s a really nasty, wonderful, thriller.”

The book centers on Albert Albinus, a middle-aged art critic who takes a special interest in Margot Peters, a 17-year-old aspiring actress and model. They form a mutually parasitic relationship, abetted by Margot’s old flame Axel Rex, who reunites with her to suck the life out of Albert.

Meanwhile, Scott Frank, an Oscar nominee for writing the screenplays for ‘Out of Sight’ and ‘Logan’, said he’s also working on another project inspired by the works of hardboiled detective novelist Dashiell Hammett.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is currently streaming on Netflix.