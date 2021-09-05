Teacher’s Day: From The Karate Kid to Taare Zameen Par, films and shows to watch on this special day

Every year, September 5 is dedicated to the special bond that students share with their teachers and the academic as well as life lessons that they exchange stays lifelong—not just for the pupil, but the tutor, too.

In order to mark this occasion, here’s a list of films and series on Netflix that you can watch to celebrate the spirit of Teacher’s Day.



Mighty Little Bheem (2019)



Learning starts very young, just like our beloved Mighty Little Bheem. Watch the curious toddler traveling through his hometown as he learns some valuable lessons during the course of his adventures.



The Disciple (2020)



This award-winning movie directed by Chaitanya Tamhane delves into the world of Hindustani classical music and the guru-shishya tradition. It follows the journey of a devoted student who tries to balance upholding traditions in a rapidly changing world.



The Karate Kid (2010)



An iconic movie, The Karate Kid, tells the story of a child who has a tough time at school and enrolls for martial arts classes. These not only equip him with a new skill but also help him gain confidence while learning about life.



Taare Zameen Par (2007)



Aamir Khan’s hit movie revolves around a specially-abled child and his journey towards discovering his potential. The poignant tale showcases how a teacher uses unconventional methods to bring out the child’s inherent talent.



My Octopus Teacher (2020)



Teachers can be found anywhere, like this filmmaker who learnt about the mysteries of the underwater world when he formed a deep bond with an octopus. Filmed in the South African kelp forest, this documentary highlights how nature can be a powerful teacher.



Kota Factory (2019)



This series is set in Kota, which is a hub for many coaching centres where students come from all over India to prepare for various entrance exams. It showcases the camaraderie between students and teachers as they prepare for defining moments in their lives.



Never Have I Ever (2020-21)



This popular series centres around an American student of Indian origin, who wants to elevate her social status after a particularly difficult year. Created by Mindy Kaling, the show highlights various lessons that Devi (the protagonist) learns within and outside the school campus.



Glee (2009)



A determined teacher aims to turn a group of misfits into winners, helping them overcome the harsh realities of everyday life.

