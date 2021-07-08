'Pride & Prejudice' reality dating show coming to Peacock for the traditional romantics

In love with everything ‘Bridgerton’? Well, streamer Peacock is working on something that all you old-school romantics will love.

The streamer has ordered a dating show titled ‘Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance’ that is billed as a Regency-style dating series. The idea is to bring traditional romantics together in what can be called inspired from a Jane Austen novel.

The TV dating is about to change as the official description of the Peacock series reads: “A group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love … With the help of her court, our heroine will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart.”

It is being developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America with Anthony Dominicni as executive producer.