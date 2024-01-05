Mr. Bean Animated Series to return with season 4 in 2025
Story highlights
Mr. Bean: The Animated Series follows the antics of Mr. Bean and Teddy, as they laugh, have a lot of fun while trying out new things in life.
Mr. Bean: The Animated Series follows the antics of Mr. Bean and Teddy, as they laugh, have a lot of fun while trying out new things in life.
Mr. Bean: The Animated Series to return with a new season in 2025. The popular animated series is being given a go-ahead for its fourth season by Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Kids & Family in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX. Season 4 of the animated series will have about 11 episodes and will air on Cartoonito and HBO Max across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels. It will also stream on channels across Southeast Asia and South Asia.
All of it will be made available for viewing in 2025 when the show completes 35 years of its first live-action episode.
Mr. Bean: The Animated Series follows the antics of Mr. Bean and Teddy, who are adventurous, mischievous, and much more.
trending now
Mr Bean, co-created by Atkinson and Richard Curtis ran for the first time in its original live-action format until 1990. Atkinson voices the animated series, which was launched in 2002. It has been broadcast in 195 territories, with the series in continual distribution for over 30 years.
On his association with the show, Atkinson said, “I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr. Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form. We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences. The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much.”