Mr. Bean Animated Series to return with season 4 in 2025

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series to return with a new season in 2025. The popular animated series is being given a go-ahead for its fourth season by Banijay’s Tiger Aspect Kids & Family in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX. Season 4 of the animated series will have about 11 episodes and will air on Cartoonito and HBO Max across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels. It will also stream on channels across Southeast Asia and South Asia.

All of it will be made available for viewing in 2025 when the show completes 35 years of its first live-action episode.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series follows the antics of Mr. Bean and Teddy, who are adventurous, mischievous, and much more.

Mr Bean, co-created by Atkinson and Richard Curtis ran for the first time in its original live-action format until 1990. Atkinson voices the animated series, which was launched in 2002. It has been broadcast in 195 territories, with the series in continual distribution for over 30 years.