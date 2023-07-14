Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley has been revealed. Lisa, the sole child of music giant Elvis Presley, passed away in January this year at the age of 54. As per media reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined that the singer-songwriter died due to a "small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue resulting from a previous bariatric surgery she had undergone years ago."

However, there is still no information available regarding the toxicology report for Presley. She died after experiencing a cardiac arrest at her residence in Calabasas, California. She was discovered unconscious by her housekeeper and immediate medical assistance was sought. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been residing with her, administered CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Lisa's mother Priscilla had confirmed her daughter's death through a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards Shortly before her death, Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards alongside her mother. At the event, Austin Butler received an award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis.

Legal tussle between Lisa's mother and daughter Following the passing of Lisa, a legal dispute arose concerning her substantial estate, involving her daughter Riley Keough and Priscilla. After an extended period of conflict, a proposed settlement was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court in June. As part of the agreement, Priscilla ultimately relinquished control of her late daughter's estate to Keough. The settlement outlined that Keough would assume the role of the sole trustee of the estate once she approved the terms.

Furthermore, Priscilla would receive an undisclosed amount from the trust in exchange for withdrawing her petition, which contested the authenticity and validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will. This amendment had removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and designated Keough for that position instead.

